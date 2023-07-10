PTI condemns Ahsan for making ‘absurd’ statement regarding China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan lashed out at Ahsan Iqbal, over his statement that China warned establishment against ‘new experiment’ before 2018 polls, saying that his outburst was a shameful example of sacrificing Pakistan and its interests for personal and group interest.

The PTI Central Information Secretary (CIS), in his reaction, strongly condemned the federal minister for his ‘senseless’ statement against the most trusted and time-tested friend like China.

However, Raoof Hasan said that it was nothing new, as these ‘cabal of crooks’ always used national interests as an excuse for promoting and safeguarding their vested and personal politics interests.

He stated that the state of Pakistan was a captive of the misguided narratives of ‘politically active criminal professional families’. During the PTI era, this criminal group continued to target the CPEC through its false statements in total disregard of their negative ramifications, he added.

Raoof Hasan stated that China’s senior diplomat in Pakistan had to appear before the media to expose their lies.

