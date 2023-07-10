‘Women’s skills camp’ First phase concludes at NCA

LAHORE: The first phase of the women’s skills camp concluded at the National Cricket Academy, here Sunday in which about 20 players from Lahore and adjoining areas featured in the five-day camp from July 5 to July 9.

The camp proved to be a remarkable platform for skill development, focusing on fitness enhancement and refining cricket techniques. The event was organized under the supervision of Pakistan women’s team support staff, led by Head Coach Mark Coles.

Throughout the duration of the camp, the players received comprehensive training and guidance from the skilled coaching staff. Various aspects of the game which include batting, bowling, fielding, and strategic game play, were addressed to enhance the players’ overall performance.

Head Coach Mark Coles expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the camp. He said, “It was truly inspiring to witness the talent and determination displayed by these cricketers. They have showcased tremendous potential, and I am confident that their hard work and commitment will help the coaching staff as well as the selectors to identify future talent in women’s cricket.”

The 18-year-old Shawaal Zulfiqar, who represented Pakistan in ICC U19 Women’s World Cup in January this year and recently in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 said: “The camp really helped us to improve our skills and fitness.

