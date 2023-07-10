ANP for accountability of elements involved in ‘imposition of IK’

PESHAWAR: Senior Vice President ANP, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has called for holding all those elements who were involved in the imposition of Imran Khan on the country.

Addressing a public meeting organized in connections with the 5th death anniversary of the late spokesman ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Bilour here at Namak Mandi on Sunday, he said that PTI during its 9 years rule has indebted the province with over Rs.900 billion.

Hoti is also a former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Pervez Khattak have claimed to bury the politics of ANP, but now he is asking of the PTI chief Imran Khan to tell the nation that where are his two chief ministers Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan.

He said that he has had told that in case of testing time, Pervez Khattak will be the first to jump from the sinking boat of the PTI. He said that whatever was due to happen in other provinces had already been happened and now it is turn for the turn-coats of the province to select new political destination for themselves.

He those behind the hoodwinking of the PTI workers are missing from scene and hiding to face the testing situation. The champions of change have escaped and the lovers of the red flags are standing in the field.

The ANP stalwart said that the sacrifices rendered by ANP for democracy and principles have no precedent while the so-called political leaders have frighten of few FIRs and hiding to avoid their arrest.

He said that from British era ANP has faced every dictator and even suicide attacks. He said peaceful protest is the right of every citizen, but ANP has never revolted against the state. He said Imran Khan himself is putting bucket on his head to move, but inciting the children of others against the state institutions. He told Imran Khan to learn the teachings of sacrifices from Bilour family.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti reiterated that ANP has never indulged in the politics of securing personal interest and power, saying their politics is for getting right over our resources and provincial autonomy and its politics revolves around imparting quality education to our children.

He said that ANP will resist conspiracies against 18th Constitutional Amendment and being the followers of Bacha Khan our mission is the service of Pakhtuns and creating unity among them.

