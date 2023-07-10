BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Pakistan

IK accused of advancing ‘anti-state’ agenda through overseas ‘proxies’

APP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for furthering his anti-state agenda through his “proxies and puppets” sitting abroad.

“Some elements have been engaged in anti-state activities and treason while sitting abroad, but it is the PTI chief who will be held responsible if any incident of political extremism strikes the country,” the minister said in a news statement.

She said the relentless campaign of the PTI chief against the state has continued unabated, with only the faces involved being swapped out periodically. The reprehensible and shameless media campaign launched against the national institutions was a direct result of his malevolent planning and mindset, she added.

Marriyum emphasized that the “foreign agent” was afflicted with an incurable ailment, characterized by an insatiable desire to be in the limelight. He has been suffering from “FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome following his ouster from power.

“This person is mentally sick and should be in a mental hospital,” the minister said while lashing out at the PTI chief for resorting to unfounded accusations, mischief, and conspiracies against others.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already made it clear that propaganda against the state institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The minister said Imran Khan sought another conspiracy to divert attention from his corruption from Tosha Khana whose trial had been commenced unearthing evidence against him.

She said his statement regarding cypher, absurd claim of a planned rocket launcher attack on him, and his references to Hazrat Isa and the Holy Quran served as proof of his sick mentality.

“Back in 2017, I had stated unequivocally that he is mentally ill and should be in a mental hospital,” the minister added.

She said the “Fitna”, driven by his desire for chaos and disorder, sought nothing but dead bodies and unrest in the country.

In an attempt to divert attention from his own corruption, lies, and failures, she said the PTI chief had now resorted to absurd tactics such as donning buckets, boxes, and dustbins on his head while being in public.

He shamelessly accused officers of plotting his murder, yet when pressed for evidence, he admitted that there was none, relying solely on hearsay.

She said he has been using a group of YouTubers and vloggers as his “proxies” to spread his lies, conspiracy theories, and propaganda.

Marriyum said this was the same mentality, which involved in launching a despicable campaign against the martyrs of Lasbella helicopter crash. “Foreign agent bears responsibility for fueling political extremism within our nation.”

She accused Imran Khan of executing the May 9 tragedy through his proxies who were brainwashed to attack the state.

They audaciously attacked government buildings and defiled the memorials of the brave martyrs, she said, adding the PTI chiefs’ sinister mindset resulted in the burning of ambulances, Radio Pakistan, mosques, and schools.

She said the PTI chief resorted to such actions for feeding his false narrative to his lobbyists and the foreign media.

