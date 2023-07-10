BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.31%)
DGKC 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.26%)
GGL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.78%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.19%)
PPL 67.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.66%)
PRL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.46%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.65%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,496 Increased By 32.2 (0.72%)
BR30 15,708 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
KSE100 44,542 Increased By 334.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,909 Increased By 104.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

WASHINGTON: Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defence treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States, US President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday.

US officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalization deal between the two countries.

“We’re a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about,” Biden said in an interview with “Fareed Zakaria’s GPS.” Israel’s energy minister voiced opposition last month to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear program as part of any US-mediated forging of relations between the countries.

Biden pointed to Saudi Arabia’s decision, on the eve of his visit to the kingdom last summer, to open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.

The US president also noted efforts toward a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“So, we’re making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognize Israel,” Biden said in the interview.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think they have much of a problem with Israel. And whether or not we would provide a means by which they could have civilian nuclear power and/or be a guarantor of their security, that’s - I think that’s a little way off.”

Israel has said it expected to be consulted by Washington on a US-Saudi deal affecting its national security. Israel, which is outside the voluntary Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has no nuclear energy, is widely believed to have atomic weaponry.

Israel Joe Biden Saudi Arabia

Comments

1000 characters

Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories