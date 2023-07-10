BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
DGKC 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FABL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.32%)
HBL 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 77.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.53%)
PPL 67.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
PRL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.15%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.18%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,490 Increased By 25.6 (0.57%)
BR30 15,701 Increased By 75.8 (0.49%)
KSE100 44,500 Increased By 293.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,887 Increased By 82.5 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shri Hinglaj Mata mandir: ‘Yatri bus’ announced

NNI Published 10 Jul, 2023 07:57am

KARACHI: Sindh Minority Affairs Department has announced to start a Yatri bus service for Shri Hinglaj Mata Yatra, which is being started from July 15.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani at Swami Narayan Mandir while inaugurating the construction work of the hall under the development scheme for Guru Nanak Durbar in Karachi.

The provincial minister further said that on the special instructions of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, this Yatra bus service for Shri Hinglaj Mata is being started for those people who cannot afford the travel expenses of Yatra.

He said that lunch will be provided to the pilgrims during the journey, while those pilgrims who want to stay there for a couple of days during the pilgrimage will be provided with this facility by the department. He said that the application for the pilgrimage would be sent to the Sindh Director of Minority Affairs through District Panchayat.

Sindh Minority Affairs Department Shri Hinglaj Mata mandir Yatri bus service

Comments

1000 characters

Shri Hinglaj Mata mandir: ‘Yatri bus’ announced

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories