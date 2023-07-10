Shri Hinglaj Mata mandir: ‘Yatri bus’ announced

KARACHI: Sindh Minority Affairs Department has announced to start a Yatri bus service for Shri Hinglaj Mata Yatra, which is being started from July 15.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani at Swami Narayan Mandir while inaugurating the construction work of the hall under the development scheme for Guru Nanak Durbar in Karachi.

The provincial minister further said that on the special instructions of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, this Yatra bus service for Shri Hinglaj Mata is being started for those people who cannot afford the travel expenses of Yatra.

He said that lunch will be provided to the pilgrims during the journey, while those pilgrims who want to stay there for a couple of days during the pilgrimage will be provided with this facility by the department. He said that the application for the pilgrimage would be sent to the Sindh Director of Minority Affairs through District Panchayat.