BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Swiss companies to invest in renewable energy and IT sectors of the country.

During a meeting with a Swiss delegation led by its Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, both sides agreed to use G2G and B2B channels to build collaboration in tourism and development of related infrastructure.

It was also decided to convene a meeting shortly to further spell out modes of cooperation in this regard.

Disaster management: Pakistan, Switzerland sign MoU

It was further agreed to enhance bilateral ties, especially in the areas of climate change, trade and investment, development cooperation, higher education and vocational training between Pakistan and Bern.

On this occasion, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman gave presentation regarding living Indus initiative and Delta blue carbon project which will resume over three hundred thousand hectares of mangrove wetlands reducing 147 million metric tonnes of carbon and bringing revenues of 250 million dollars.

Earlier, the Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Cassis and his accompanying delegation and reiterated high importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Switzerland which are based on shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law. Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the Swiss Government for providing support to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first bilateral visit of Swiss Foreign Minister to Pakistan accompanied by three members of the Parliament in last seventeen years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif tourism B2B G2G Ignazio Cassis Swiss companies

Comments

1000 characters

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories