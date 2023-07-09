Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Swiss companies to invest in renewable energy and IT sectors of the country.

During a meeting with a Swiss delegation led by its Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, both sides agreed to use G2G and B2B channels to build collaboration in tourism and development of related infrastructure.

It was also decided to convene a meeting shortly to further spell out modes of cooperation in this regard.

It was further agreed to enhance bilateral ties, especially in the areas of climate change, trade and investment, development cooperation, higher education and vocational training between Pakistan and Bern.

On this occasion, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman gave presentation regarding living Indus initiative and Delta blue carbon project which will resume over three hundred thousand hectares of mangrove wetlands reducing 147 million metric tonnes of carbon and bringing revenues of 250 million dollars.

Earlier, the Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Cassis and his accompanying delegation and reiterated high importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Switzerland which are based on shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law. Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the Swiss Government for providing support to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first bilateral visit of Swiss Foreign Minister to Pakistan accompanied by three members of the Parliament in last seventeen years.

