BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Jul 09, 2023
Pakistan

People like Edhi reflect real moral values of society: PM

NNI Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that people like late Abdul Sattar Edhi truly reflected the moral values of society and reinforced their trust in humanity.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister paid tribute to the services of late Edhi on his 7th death anniversary.

He said that people like late Edhi worked for their objective with dedication and desire which later became a symbol of their contributions.

Abdul Sattar Edhi had been one of those personalities who had devoted his life to serving humanity and spent his whole life in struggle, enthusiasm and dedication for his goal to serve humanity, the prime minister added in his tweet posted in Urdu language. He also prayed for the high ranks of late Edhi.

Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Abdul Sattar Edhi

