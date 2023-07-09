Elahi files plea for better facilities in prison

LAHORE: The former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Saturday filed an application for better facilities in the prison.

The petition urged the court for provision of better facilities to Elahi in the prison including provision of necessary medicines.

Earlier, on the court’s order, Pervez Elahi was provided better facilities with first-class accommodation. The jail authorities later withdraw all the granted privileges.

Hence, Elahi approached the court again from jail through his counsel.

