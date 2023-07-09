BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 08, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 08, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-07-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,000        235        17,235        17,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,219        252        18,471        18,471          NIL
===========================================================================

