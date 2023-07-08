BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAEA chief meets top South Korean diplomat amid protest

AFP Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:22pm
This handout picture taken on July 8, 2023 and released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry via Yonhap shows Rafael Grossi (R), the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talking with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (2nd L) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP
This handout picture taken on July 8, 2023 and released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry via Yonhap shows Rafael Grossi (R), the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talking with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (2nd L) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AFP

SEOUL: The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met with South Korea’s top diplomat on Saturday on a three-day visit marked by protests over Japan’s plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Seoul on Friday after a stay in Japan during which his agency approved Tokyo’s plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades.

South Korea conducted its own separate review of Tokyo’s plan and also concluded that Japan would meet or exceed key international standards, with the release having “negligible consequences”.

IAEA ‘making progress’ on Zaporizhzhia access: Grossi

Despite that, Grossi’s visit encountered resistance in South Korea, where public concern over the planned release has grown.

There has been “no disagreement” among experts involved in the review that gave the green light for a decades-long project, the IAEA chief said in an interview with the Yonhap news agency on Saturday.

“This is the final comprehensive report… No experts have come to me saying he or she disagrees on the contents,” he said.

“It was a very thorough process.”

That was not enough to keep hundreds of protesters from taking to the streets in central Seoul, bashing the IAEA’s review as “insufficient” as Grossi met Foreign Minister Park Jin.

Demonstrators held various signs critical of the IAEA and Japan’s plan, one of which read “IAEA is not qualified to verify environmental standards”.

The IAEA report “was drawn up under the influence of Japan”, claimed one protester on a microphone, without giving details.

Opposition MPs have also waged a public campaign in protest of Tokyo’s plan, and some have even been on hunger strike.

Grossi is expected to meet opposition lawmakers on Sunday at the parliament.

Some 1.33 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling has accumulated at the Fukushima site, which is being decommissioned after several reactors went into meltdown following the 2011 tsunami which badly damaged the plant.

The plant operator treats the water to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium, and plans to dilute it before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.

Since taking power last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has sought to bury the historical hatchet with Japan on issues including wartime forced labour, as he seeks closer regional security cooperation in the face of rising nuclear threats from North Korea.

IAEA Rafael Grossi IAEA chief

Comments

1000 characters

IAEA chief meets top South Korean diplomat amid protest

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

CPEC IPPs: Finance Division asks PD to adjust Rs20.726bn as advance payment

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Lahore rains: at least 9 injured in roof collapse

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine: ministry

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Yellen swaps stories of being ‘the only woman in the room’ with Chinese economists

Read more stories