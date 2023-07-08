BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Tahafuz-e-Quran Day marked

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Traders and several Islamic religious groups on Friday marked the Tahafuz-e-Quran Day in the city to denounce the Swedish contempt of the Holy Quran.

A Swedish citizen, who was overwhelmingly supported by the Sweden government and the country’s court to burn a copy of the Holy Quran on Eid-ul-Azha day in front of a religious gathering, triggered unrest and protests in the Muslim world.

Across the metropolis, Muslims staged protest demonstrations after Friday prayers to condemn the Sweden’s profanity and act of torching the Holy Quran. Dozens of madrassa children staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club by reciting the Holy Quran to condemn the European act of blasphemy and Islamophobia.

Similarly, traders also held a protest demonstration against the Sweden’s brazen act of burning the Holy Quran after Friday’s congregation at the Regal Chowk.

They observed a two hour shutter-down protest to condemn the anti-Islam act in Europe and recited the Holy Quran. Electronics Markets in District South remained closed till evening for a trade.

