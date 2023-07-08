BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

ATC asks Imran to join investigation in five cases

Published 08 Jul, 2023

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to join investigation in five cases registered against him in connection with May 09 riots.

The court extended Imran’s interim bail in all five cases till July 21. Earlier, the court expressed its displeasure at Imran’s failure to join the investigation in the cases.

On a court’s query, the PTI chief said that he was appearing in courts on a daily basis therefore, he was unable to join the investigation.

The PTI chief assured the court to join the investigation when the court asked him to provide a list of dates detailing his court appearances.

The PTI chief, however, said he would join the investigation if officials visit his Zaman Park residence. The court said, “This is a matter between you and the police which should be discussed and settled mutually.”

