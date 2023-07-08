BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

PM pays tribute to Nishan-e-Haider Havaldar Lalak Jan

APP Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to Nishan-e-Haider Havaldar Lalak Jan on his 24th martyrdom anniversary, saying that he had bravely fought the enemy in Kargil War to safeguard the country.

The prime minister, in a statement, said the example of courage and bravery set by dutiful Havaldar Lalak Jan for the defence of the motherland would be remembered forever.

He said that the Ghazis of Pakistan protected the country’s security, national ideology and independence through their professional capabilities and bravery while the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the cause, be it the war against terrorism or any foreign aggression.

PM said the brave soldier of the Northern Light Infantry embraced martyrdom while defending the country in very tough circumstances. “The whole nation salutes its martyrs for their great sacrifices. The martyrs and Ghazis are a pride of the nation and provide a shield for the security of the country and nation,” he remarked.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyred Havaldar Lalak Jan in paradise and also grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

