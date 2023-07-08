BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

Mayor imposes rain emergency in KMC

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday imposed rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in view of the forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding rains.

All relevant departments in KMC will remain open 24/7 including holidays.

Heads of relevant departments have been instructed to be present in the offices along with their staff and to keep the necessary machinery ready and in case of failure strict disciplinary action will be taken.

Wahab said that 12 suction, 12 jetting and 10 hybrid vehicles will soon be handed over to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) which will help in opening the choking points of the sewage lines in the city.

He said this during his visit to a factory along with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Water Board Syed Salahuddin and Project Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP).

Mayor further said immediate action should be taken on complaints received from any area of the city regarding the sewage system.

In order to protect the roads and streets of the city from overflow of sewage and to prevent the roads and streets from falling into disrepair, it is necessary to develop the underground sewerage system on better and modern lines for which modern and standard machinery is being made available.

He said that the purpose of coming to the factory was to evaluate the machinery produced here and to provide machinery to the Water and Sewerage Board according to the needs of the city.

It will be helpful in keeping it correct and after getting the new machinery, the efficiency of the KWSB will be improved, which will provide convenience to the citizens in their daily life and keep the city clean.

