Life & Style

Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don’t make it a cruel summer and come to Canada

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to try to convince American pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her ‘Eras Tour’ in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Trudeau said, replying late on Wednesday to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.

Swift’s song ‘Cruel Summer’, released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her ‘Lover’ album.

The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.

It is not the first time that Swift’s lack of Canadian stops has entered the political arena. Last month Conservative lawmaker Matt Jeneroux filed what he called an “official grievance” on social media imploring her to book some dates in Canada.

