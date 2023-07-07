BAFL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.67%)
BIPL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
DGKC 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
FABL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
HBL 78.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.28%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PPL 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.13%)
PRL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.10 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.37%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,192 Increased By 12.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,762 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Jul 07, 2023
World

US envoy expresses sorrow over ethnic violence in India’s northeast

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023

NEW DELHI: The US ambassador to New Delhi expressed sorrow over the ethnic violence in India’s northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday, and while noting it was an Indian matter he said Washington stood ready to assist if requested.

Nearly 120 people have been killed in clashes between members of the Kuki tribes - who live in the hills, and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education - and the Meiteis - who control the more prosperous lowlands.

About 40,000 people have been displaced by the violence during the past two months, and the federal government has deployed additional security forces.

Schools remain shut in India’s violence-hit Manipur despite reopening order

“You don’t have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence,” Ambassador Eric Garcetti told journalists in the eastern city of Kolkata.

“There has been a lot of progress in the northeast states… We stand ready and enable to assist if asked but we know that this is an Indian matter,” Garcetti said.

“We can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place.”

The violence in Manipur was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kuki people, who make up 16% of the state’s population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in the state.

When asked about Garcetti’s comments, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said “I am not sure foreign diplomats would usually comment on internal developments in India, but I would not like to comment without seeing what has exactly been said.”

Ties between India and the US were strengthened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Washington last month, when several agreements were signed, including for arms sales to India and for US investment in India’s semiconductor industry.

India Manipur Manipur state

