SBP’s reserves up

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves further increased by $ 393 million to $4.463 billion at the end of last week. mainly due to receipt of official government of Pakistan inflows.

Cumulatively, reserves held by the SBP surged by $ 937 million in last two week as the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $ 533 million during the previous week supported by Chinese inflows.

According to the SBP, the total liquid forex reserves held by the country rose by $ 404 million to stand at $ 9.745 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 up from $ 9.341 billion on June 23, 2023.

Net forex reserves held by commercial banks slightly increased by $ 11 million to $ 5.283 billion at the end of last week.

