Pakistan

IG Punjab pins ranks of inspectors to 52 police officers

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every employee and we are starting a new series of promotions in the next few days. All officers should improve their supervisory role in the light of field experience. He further said that officers should keep in touch with the subordinate employees and pay special attention to their efficiency enhancement and problem solving. These views were expressed by Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the ceremony of installing badges to the officers who were promoted to the rank of Inspector at the Central Police Office today. Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I, Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Operations, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and related officers were also present on this occasion. Families and children of promoted officers also specially participated in the ceremony.

According to the details, the ceremony of putting badges on the officers who were promoted from sub-inspector to inspector was held at the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned new ranks to 52 inspectors. Sub-inspectors Nasir Aziz Khan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Abdul Karim, Muzaffar Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Ahmed Nawaz and others are included. IG Punjab congratulated the officers on the departmental promotion and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before.

