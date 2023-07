KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday continued to grow on the local market, traders said. The rates of yellow metals grew by Rs1800 to Rs207800 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs178155 per 10 grams.

Silver prices stood unchanged for Rs2480 per tola and Rs2126.20 per 10 grams. On the global market, gold prices stood for $1905 per ounce and silver for $22.74 per ounce, traders said.

