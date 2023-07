APNS nominate Awais Khushnood as Punjab Provincial Committee head

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Muhammad Awais Khushnood to head the Punjab Provincial Committee of the APNS as Chairman.

Punjab Provincial Committee (Excluding Islamabad and Rawalpindi)

Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Daily Sahafat, Chairman and Mohsin Seyal, Daily Aftab, Vice Chairman, whereas the following are nominated as members:

SM Munir Jilani, Joint Secretary, APNS, Bilal Mahmood, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Irfan Athar, Daily Tijarat, Usman Mujib Shami, Daily Pakistan, Mohsin Bilal, Daily Ausaf, Imtinan Shahid, Daily Khabrain, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Daily Dunya, Shahid Mahmood, Daily Tijarati Rahbar, Hamayon Tariq, Daily Business Report, Saadia Shariff, Daily Jang, Ahmed Ali Baloch, Daily Kainat, Bahawalpur, Humayun Gulzar, Daily Sayadat, Imran Raza, Daily Dawn, Syed Sajjad Bokhari, Daily Abtak, Awais Rauf, Daily Jehan-e-Pakistan, Ch. Abdul Rehman, Daily Nai Baat, Fahad Safdar, Daily Sarzameen, Shahzad Amin, Daily Gulf News, Yawar Khalique, Daily Saadat, Ahmed Awais Arif, Daily Abaseen, Mian M. Mujeer-ul-Shareef, Daily Waqif, Syed Irfan Shah, Daily Raat, Ali Arshad Anami, Daily Commercial News, Munawar Ahmed, Daily Sama, Muhammad Owais Raazi, Weekly AZM and Abrar Mustafa, Daily Wifaq.

