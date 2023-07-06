BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Business & Finance

Year-on-year: Number of complaints against FBR has doubled: FTO

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The total number of complaints filed by taxpayers with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been almost doubled during January-July of 2023 as compared to the whole year of 2022, reflecting increased maladministration in tax machinery.

FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah told Business Recorder at the FTO Headquarters on Wednesday that the taxpayers including business and trade have filed 3,956 complaints against the FBR involving major issues of maladministration and harassment during January-July of 2023.

This reflected increased confidence of the taxpayers in the FTO office and awareness among the general masses.

On average, 2,500 complaints have been received at the FTO office per year.

In the last six months, the number of complaints against the FBR’s functionaries has almost doubled. Keeping in view this growing trend, it is expected that the number of complaints would be four times by the end of the year.

The FTO has conducted record 16 “own motion” investigations against different big issues being faced by the taxpayers, particularly the business community.

The FTO has completed investigations in several own motion cases including misuse of a facility of unaccompanied baggage, clearance of imported goods, pending inquiries against the FBR officials, bidding process of auction of non-duty paid vehicles, and corrupt practices by customs authorities in Balochistan.

FTO Dr Jah added that multiple administrative issues were investigated and recommendations were made to the FBR for improvement in the governance of tax processes.

The FTO said the total number of complaints filed by taxpayers against the FBR stood at 3,956 during January-July of 2023. At the same time, the informal complaints/resolution stood at 159 during the first seven months of 2023.

Month-wise data of complaints revealed that 558 complaints were filed in January 2023; 609 in February 2023; March 714; April 586; May 803; June 608, and 78 complaints were filed during the first five days of July 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

