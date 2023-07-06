Govt withdraws Public Properties (Removal of Encroachments) Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday withdrew a bill titled, “the Public Properties (Removal of Encroachments) Bill, 2021” after a parliamentary panel refused to recommend it to the National Assembly for passage.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice which met here with Mahmood Bashir Virk in the chair discussed different bills.

The committee also did not consider the bills titled, “the Constitution (26th Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill), and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Amendment 140).

It considered the bill, “the Muslim Family (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Section 4) moved by MNA Syed Javed Hussain and the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment), 2022 (Amendment 5-A) moved by MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

After detailed deliberations, Maulana Chitrali withdrew the bill.

The committee considered a bill tilted, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Article 76) moved by Syed Javed Hussain.

After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bill as amended may be passed by the NA.

