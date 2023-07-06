COP28 President due today

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan will welcome Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the President of COP28 and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, for a day-long official visit, today (July 6).

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the visit takes place on an official invitation extended by Climate Change Ministry Sherry Rehman to share Pakistan’s progress on climate and environmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference in UAE.

Minister Al Jaber will call upon the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the official visit.

The visiting official will be accompanied by Hana Sayed Mohammad Alhashimi, the UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for both COP27 and COP28, as well as Majid Al Suwaidi, the Director-General and Special Representative of COP28.

Additionally, Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Assistant Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources from the Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, will also be part of the delegation, the press release added.

