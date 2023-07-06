BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Crop Watch: Conditions better in corn belt after rains

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): Critical rainfall came at the end of last week for many Crop Watch fields in the heart of the Corn Belt, notably upping crop conditions, though a couple of locations remain light on moisture.

Normal-to-cool weather is expected through mid-July for much of the Corn Belt, mostly favourable for pollination. Nine of the 11 Crop Watch corn fields should be tasseling within the next 10 days or so.

The Ohio corn is about three weeks out and North Dakota is between two and five weeks away since the corn field is very uneven. Rainfall over the next several days should be largely supportive and may cover some of the drier areas in the west. The central Corn Belt is unlikely to be as wet as last week. Although cool July weather generally supports big crop yields, a couple of the Crop Watch producers mentioned that their fields could benefit from some heat and sun.

Crop Watch producers assign condition scores to their fields each week on a 1-to-5 scale, similar to the US Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor, 3 is average and 5 is excellent. The 11-field, unweighted average corn condition jumped to 4.05 from 3.86 the week before on quarter-point improvements in Nebraska, Kansas and Ohio, a half-point increase in Indiana and a full-point rise in southeastern Illinois. North Dakota fell one-quarter point and all other corn scores were unchanged.

That corn score is similar to the one from four weeks ago, which was coming off a sizable cut in conditions. The weekly increase was Crop Watch corn’s largest since late June 2021, when much-needed rain finally fell in the central Corn Belt.

Soybean conditions jumped to 4.05 from 3.73 in the prior week, Crop Watch beans’ biggest-ever weekly improvement but similar to that same week in June 2021. The average of 4.05 is a five-week high, though the late May score did not yet include North Dakota, the lowest-rated of the 11 bean fields.

Soybeans in Nebraska and western Iowa rose a quarter-point this week. Minnesota, Kansas, eastern Iowa and Indiana beans added half-points and southeastern Illinois rose 1 point. No reductions were made in beans.

Iowa and Illinois locations featured last week’s biggest rainfall totals, coming mostly on Friday and Saturday. Southeastern Illinois tallied 7.7 inches, eastern Iowa over 3 inches, western Illinois 2.7 inches and western Iowa 1.5 inches. That rain was desperately needed in the Illinois fields.

Around 1 inch of rain was observed in North Dakota, Kansas, Indiana and Ohio, and Nebraska got between a half-inch and 1 inch. South Dakota and Minnesota were the driest at 0.35 inch and 0.15 inch for the week, respectively.

Corn corn price corn rates

Comments

1000 characters

Crop Watch: Conditions better in corn belt after rains

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories