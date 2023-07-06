KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.015 billion and the number of lots traded was 6.815.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.160 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.112 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 843.337 million), DJ (PKR 524.808 million), Platinum (PKR 418.119 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 372.991 million), Japan Equity (PKR 286.338 million), Silver (PKR 139.237 million), Natural Gas (PKR 82.327million), SP 500 (PKR 46.208 million), Brent (PKR 21.993 million) and Copper (PKR 7.582 million).

