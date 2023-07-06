BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Jul 06, 2023
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 06 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 73,981 tonnes of cargo comprising 61,806 tonnes of import cargo and 12,175 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 61,806 comprised of 18,106 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 1,852 tonnes of Chickpeas & 41,848 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,175 comprised of 7,023 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 752 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4212 containers comprising of 2819 containers import and 1393 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 289 of 20’s and 282 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 121 of 20’s and 113 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 216 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only 02 ships namely, Ginga Ocelot and Singapore arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely Reinhold Schulte, Cosco Hamburg, Lotus A and Ym Excellence have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Chicago, Maersk Brooklyn and Al-Marrouna left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Aruna Berk and Chemroad Hope are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 116,444 tonnes comprising 90,604 tonnes imports cargo and 25,840 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (1,353 TEUs imports and 1,520 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Milha Raslaffan and MSC Lisbon & two more ships Maersk Pelipas and Eva Usuki carrying LNG, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths PGPCL, QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday, 5th July-2023.

