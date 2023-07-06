FY23: Cargo handled by KPT declines to 41.85m tons from 51.71m tons YoY

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) remained fully functional and operational on round the clock basis and its operations, including import and export, witnessed 41.85 million tons of cargo and 1.93 million TEUs containers at the end of financial year 2022-23 whereas the same corresponding year 2021-22 remained 51.71 million tons cargo and 2.21 million TEUs containers.

The breakup shows, dry cargo import and export at the end financial year 2022-23 closed at 30.63 million tons as against 36.64 million tons the same corresponding year 2021-22. Similarly, this financial year 2022-23, the liquid bulk cargo import and export closed at 11.22 million tons as compared 15.07 million tons was handled last year 2021-22.

The breakup also shows the import cargo at the end of financial year 2022-23 closed at 29.08 million tons as against 35.54 million tons at the corresponding year 2021-22. Similarly, in the same financial year 2022-23, liquid bulk cargo import registered 10.29 million tons as compared 14.07 million tons was handled last year 2021-22.

In continuation of above, the break-up of export cargo at the end of financial year 2022-23 was 12.78 million tons as against 16.17 million tons as compared to year 2021-22.

The Container handling at Karachi Port, at the end of financial year 2022-23: the import and export including all private container terminals was 1.93 million TEUs (twenty feet equivalent unit) from 2.21 million TEUs handled last year, i.e., 2021-22.

The breakdown shows the import containers remained 0.97 million TEUs against 1.10 million TEUs handled at corresponding year, similarly the export containers was 0.97 million TEUs from 1.11 million TEUs a year ago.

Karachi Port always preferred to facilitate its port users and the trade community through best business policies, in this regards KPT always endeavors in facilitating its port users through adopting friendly business policies in line with the policies of present government, the port management said adding that cognizant of its importance the Karachi Port is more focused in it.

