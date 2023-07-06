PAD to focus on corporate farming, horticulture, kitchen gardening

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce S. M. Tanveer has instructed the provincial agriculture department to focus on promotion of corporate farming, horticulture and kitchen gardening at the grass-root level.

Recognizing the potential of modern farming techniques, he encouraged the promotion of such practices that enhances per-acre production. The minister was speaking at a meeting at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the organizational structure, functioning, and objectives of the agriculture department.

The session also focused on the targets, working procedures, and organizational setups of the extension, research, and water management wings. The meeting participants were also briefed on the subsidies provided to farmers for agricultural products and forthcoming strategies. Additionally, they reviewed detailed information about ongoing and future water management initiatives.

During his address, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer underscored the importance of coordination among all departments within the agriculture department to achieve desired outcomes and goals. He emphasized the need for effective communication of agricultural research findings to farmers.

SM Tanveer highlighted the significance of collective effort and dedication in achieving self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector. He commended the department's initiatives towards agricultural development and stressed the importance of hard work and dedication to attaining self-sufficiency in agriculture.

The meeting was attended by the secretary agriculture, as well as the director generals of the Extension and Agriculture Water Management wings, among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023