KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 05-07-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 85.01 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 50,000 86.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 85.86 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 42.19 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 150,000 43.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 42.61 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 65.03 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 75,000 66.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 65.68 Adam Securities Adam Usman Sec Unity Foods Ltd 12,500 16.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 16.75 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 562,500 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023