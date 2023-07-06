KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 05-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 85.01
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 50,000 86.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 85.86
D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 42.19
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 150,000 43.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 42.61
D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 65.03
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 75,000 66.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 65.68
Adam Securities Adam Usman Sec Unity Foods Ltd 12,500 16.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 16.75
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 562,500
=================================================================================================================
