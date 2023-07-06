Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
TPL Properties Ltd 30.06.2023 20% Interim 04.07.2023
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
