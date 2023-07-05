BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan summons Swedish Charge d’Affairs to protest desecration of Holy Quran

  • Country voices serious concerns over Islamophobic incident
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jul, 2023 10:43pm

Pakistan on Wednesday registered a strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden by summoning the Swedish Charge d’Affairs in Islamabad.

Acting Foreign Secretary Cyrus Qazi informed the Charge d’Affairs about Pakistan’s serious concern over the repeated incidents of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The diplomat was told that such incidents were fomenting Islamophobia worldwide and causing heartache to billions of Muslims. The acting foreign secretary said that such incidents under the guise of freedom of expression are unacceptable.

The protest from Pakistan follows similar diplomatic actions by other Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, after an Iraqi refugee desecrated the Holy Quran on the first day of Eidul Azha in Stockholm with court permission.

The heads of state of Muslim countries, including Turkey, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Senegal, and Morocco, condemned the vile act.

The European Union condemned the desecration of the holy book in a statement last week.

The Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), a bloc of over 50 Muslim nations, called for collective measures to prevent acts of desecration of the Quran and said that international law should be used to stop religious hatred after the holy book was burned in a protest in Sweden.

Sweden desecration of holy quran burning of Holy Quran

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan summons Swedish Charge d’Affairs to protest desecration of Holy Quran

'Record-breaking' rain lashes Lahore, killing at least 6

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 277.41 against US dollar

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 ends flat

US apprised of IMF’s $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

China denounces Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden, says it opposes any form of Islamophobia

OBS Group nearing deal for Bayer pharma assets in Pakistan for Rs7bn: report

Three soldiers martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Saudi says oil cuts show not at odds with Russia

Babar Azam slips to 6th place in ICC men’s Test ranking

Read more stories