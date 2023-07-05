Three soldiers martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a suicide bombing in Miranshah, North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“A vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miranshah, North Waziristan District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, resident of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Dera Ismail Khan, and 24-year-old Sepoy Jehangir Khan, resident of Mardan.

The statement added that three civilians were critically injured due to the blast.

“The suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces’ post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.