BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee logs worst session in a month; traders eye Fed minutes

Reuters Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 03:42pm

BENGALURU: The Indian rupee on Wednesday logged its worst session in a month on persistent dollar demand from importers, while traders awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting for cues on the future rate hike path.

The rupee ended down 0.25% at 82.2250 per dollar, compared to its close of 82.02 in the previous session. The currency touched its lowest level since June 15 at 82.2475.

There has been a sudden demand for dollars from importers after the rupee failed to move above 81.75 levels on likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India early this week, traders and analysts said.

Indian rupee ends slightly lower on importers’ dollar demand

“We have got a clear breakout after the rupee was stuck in a range for weeks despite strong foreign inflows,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior analyst at Reliance Securities, adding that the currency could depreciate further.

Triggering of some stop-losses also drove the rupee lower, a trader with a public sector bank said.

The rupee forward premiums plunged to their lowest this year at 1.64%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was firm at 103.07.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is due to release the minutes from its most recent policy meeting later on Wednesday, with markets pricing in an 86% chance that the Fed will raise rates by another quarter-point in July and a near-20% chance of another 25-basis point increase in September.

“From a market perspective, it will be key to gauge where most of the committee sees core inflation dynamics going and the scope for further tightening,” ING analysts said in a note.

“Markets will also be sensitive to any details about members’ positions on rate cuts.”

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee logs worst session in a month; traders eye Fed minutes

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 ends flat

US apprised of IMF’s $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

OBS Group nearing deal for Bayer pharma assets in Pakistan for Rs7bn: report

Urban flooding: Lahore battered by 272mm of rain

Pakistan’s PARCO issues fuel oil sales tender for July

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Imported fuel for power generation: Nepra blames forex scarcity for load-shedding

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

Read more stories