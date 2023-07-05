BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
BIPL 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
HBL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.76%)
HUBC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.91%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
PIOC 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
PPL 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.1%)
PRL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.58%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
TRG 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.07%)
UNITY 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By 57.1 (1.31%)
BR30 15,445 Increased By 212.4 (1.39%)
KSE100 43,960 Increased By 403.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,669 Increased By 170.1 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023
Sports

Ancelotti to coach Brazil from 2024 Copa America: source

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2023 10:07am

SAO PAULO: Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti will take over as head coach of Brazil’s national team for the 2024 Copa America, a source at the Brazilian Football Federation told AFP on Tuesday.

The federation had announced earlier that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz would take charge of the team in the interim period.

Ancelotti has a season remaining on his contract with Real and will take over Brazil in time for the Copa America which will be held in the United States from June 2024.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea coach will become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost sixty years.

The last foreign coach of Brazil was Argentine Filpo Nunez who was in charge for one game in 1965.

Among his many successes, the 64-year-old Ancelotti has won the Champions League twice with both AC Milan and Real Madrid.

He has also won domestic league titles in England with Chelsea, Germany with Bayern Munich and France with Paris Saint-Germain as well as with Real and Milan.

Brazil were coached by Tite at last year’s World Cup, but he stood down from the role after their elimination at the quarter-final stage to Croatia.

Ramon Menezes has been in charge of the team since on a caretaker basis.

The CBF had earlier issued a statement saying that Diniz would be in charge of the team for the coming year.

“Fernando Diniz will lead the Brazilian team for a year, and I’m sure he will do it with great competence, as always during his professional career,” said CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues in a video statement.

“It is a dream, an honor and a huge pride to serve the national team,” Diniz said.

The 49-year-old will be in charge of the six South American qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup that will be played this year, including the clashes with Argentina and Uruguay.

Brazil will start their qualifying campaign in September at home against Bolivia and then away against Peru.

Carlo Ancelotti Copa America





