BAFL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
BIPL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.64%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.14%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FABL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUBC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
OGDC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PIOC 89.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PPL 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.41%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
SSGC 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.96%)
UNITY 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,384 Increased By 14.6 (0.33%)
BR30 15,313 Increased By 80.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 43,630 Increased By 73.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,550 Increased By 51.1 (0.33%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz calls for countrywide protests on Friday against Holy Quran desecration

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Read here for details.

GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Read here for details.

  • Imported fuel for power generation: Nepra blames forex scarcity for load-shedding

Read here for details.

  • A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

Read here for details.

  • In response to Pakistan’s request, UN to hold urgent meeting regarding desecration of Holy Quran

Read here for details.

  • 20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Read here for details.

