A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

Just a day after KSE-100 Index posted the highest ever day-on-day (DoD) increase of 2,446 points, profit-taking dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index receded 0.78% on Tuesday.

Volume and value of shares traded improved significantly from the previous session.

After an initial increase that saw the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 44,511.52, profit-takers overcame the bullish sentiment that was triggered on account of the agreement with Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At close, the index finished with a decline of 341.99 points to settle at 43,557.02.

Sectors pulling the benchmark index lower included fertilizer (160.69 points), cement (76.42 points) and chemical (50.39 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 419.3 million from 381.9 million on Monday, while the value of shares traded jumped to Rs15.8 billion from Rs8.6 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pak Refinery was the volume leader with 44.2 million shares followed by Cnergyico PK with 42.4 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 26.6 million shares.

Shares of 333 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 103 registered an increase, 211 recorded a fall and 19 remained unchanged.