BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2023 06:02pm

Just a day after KSE-100 Index posted the highest ever day-on-day (DoD) increase of 2,446 points, profit-taking dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index receded 0.78% on Tuesday.

Volume and value of shares traded improved significantly from the previous session.

After an initial increase that saw the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 44,511.52, profit-takers overcame the bullish sentiment that was triggered on account of the agreement with Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At close, the index finished with a decline of 341.99 points to settle at 43,557.02.

Sectors pulling the benchmark index lower included fertilizer (160.69 points), cement (76.42 points) and chemical (50.39 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 419.3 million from 381.9 million on Monday, while the value of shares traded jumped to Rs15.8 billion from Rs8.6 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pak Refinery was the volume leader with 44.2 million shares followed by Cnergyico PK with 42.4 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 26.6 million shares.

Shares of 333 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 103 registered an increase, 211 recorded a fall and 19 remained unchanged.

