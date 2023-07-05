KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.244 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,847. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.603 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.592 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.103 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 759.421 million), Platinum (PKR 354.531 million), Japan Equity (PKR 327.339 million), Silver (PKR 292.299 million), Natural Gas (PKR 87.601 million), Brent (PKR 58.329 million), DJ (PKR 39.556 million), Copper (PKR 16.255 million) and SP 500 (PKR 10.270 million).

In Agricultural commodities 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.262 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023