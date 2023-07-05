BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
MAJU, IDP Pakistan ink MoU

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) and IDP Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of English language proficiency testing and aim to maximise the support and services available to IELTS candidates.

Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director for IDP Pakistan, emphasized the importance of the MOU. He assured help test takers pursue their academic aspirations through English language proficiency.

“This collaboration will help expand the academic repertoire of both Muhammad Ali Jinnah University and IDP Education, helping to elevate the standing of both organizations and empowering them with the tools necessary to help students succeed in their academic endeavours,” Bin Akram said.

IELTS administers three million tests each year and is trusted by more than 11,000 organisations across the globe, making it the top choice for test takers who need to showcase their English language proficiency.

“Through this strategic alliance, MAJU and IDP aim to elevate the IELTS experience for candidates, ensuring they receive exceptional support, guidance and access to the highest standards of English language proficiency testing. Together, both organizations will empower individuals to pursue their academic and professional aspirations with confidence.”

Speaking on this new collaboration, Dr Shaukat Wasi, Director ORIC & QEC at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University said it was an honour for Mohammad Ali Jinnah University to collaborate with IDP Education Pakistan as a referral partner.

“The purpose of this collaboration is to bridge the gap between those seeking an IELTS test and IDP. This will allow IDP to assist and register them for IELTS, to provide the best possible front office services to all visitors, to strengthen the relationship between our two institutions, to promote collateral from both of our institutions and to conduct master training classes for IELTS English.

“IDP’s expertise in English language testing combined with our commitment to providing quality services through our front admissions office has proven invaluable to our students, as well as our walk-in clients. We are confident that our partnership will continue to be beneficial for Pakistan,” Wasi said.

