Gold prices continue to slump

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday continued to slump on the local market, traders said.

They declined by Rs2200 to Rs205000 per tola and Rs1887 to Rs175754 per 10 grams.

Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs2500 per tola and Rs2143.34 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1929 per ounce and silver for $23.05 per ounce, traders said.

