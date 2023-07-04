Jemima Khan’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ bags four National Film Awards

Screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan’s film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ won four awards at United Kingdom’s National Film Awards, she announced on her social media platforms.

The film won Best Screenplay - Jemima Khan, Best British Film, Best Director - Shekhar Kapur, and Best Supporting Actor - Asim Chaudhry.

The film – starring British actors Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson and Lily James, Pakistan’s Sajal Ali and Indian actor Shabana Azmi in key roles – explores the concept of arranged marriages in South Asian culture.

Asim Chaudhry, an English comedian, writer, director and actor, plays Mo, who runs a matchmaking service.

This year’s National Film Awards UK took place in London on Monday. They are an annual awards ceremony produced by the National Film Academy to celebrate the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies and crew.

It is one of the only motion picture award shows to offer the public an opportunity to both nominate and vote for all categories.

Jemima’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to release in Pakistan on Mar 3

The film released in theatres across Pakistan earlier this year.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, best known for directing ‘Bandit Queen’ and Hollywood’s ‘Elizabeth’, the film follows documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe played by Lily James as she navigates the dating world.

Sajal Ali attends UK premiere of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’

About the storyline Khan, had told Deadline magazine in an earlier interview that she had wanted to challenge the “preconceptions that a lot of people in the west have about arranged marriages”.

At the UK premiere of the film earlier this year, Khan added that, “these kinds of films are made for big screens, and that the colour and festivities need to be celebrated on the big screen.”

Sajal Ali had earlier said: “I am actually glad and so happy that I did this project. It seems to me the very first project that shows Pakistan and Pakistani culture in the right way. It has shown Pakistan as colourful, joyful and beautiful.”

The film opened to rave reviews and strong box-office earnings in the UK.