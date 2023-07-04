Punjab ADP: more projects approved by CM

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here Monday with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval for the inclusion of SL-3 project of Lahore Ring Road and the elevated project from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu in the annual development program (ADP).

Additionally, the expansion project of Data Darbar was approved, which will feature a state-of-the-art almonry and enhanced facilities for visitors. The chief minister instructed that the owners of the land acquired for the expansion project be compensated at the market rate.

In a significant decision, the cabinet granted financial autonomy to the medical superintendents of all government hospitals in Punjab, enabling them to manage their finances up to Rs 10 million. The cabinet also approved the delegation of financial powers to the medical superintendents.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences (IOAVS) in Multan and the revised procedure for the appointment of principals in government colleges were reviewed.

The audit report for the fiscal year 2022-23 was also approved for the accounts of the Punjab government. The cabinet meeting lauded the exceptional cleanliness arrangements implemented by provincial ministers, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and solid-waste companies during Eid-ul-Adha.

The cabinet authorized the signing of an agreement between the local government department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the ‘Your Municipality, Helpline 1198’ project.

Amendments to the Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 were also approved to facilitate the training of public prosecutors at the center for professional development of public prosecutors. Financial assistance was also approved for the affected children and families of deceased children in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur.

Additionally, approval was given for a draft agreement between the Excise & Taxation Department and the PITB regarding scanning of motor vehicle registration documents/files.

The Okara Arts Council was transferred back to the Punjab Arts Council from the Lahore Arts Council. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, the IG police, and others.

Moreover, the CM conducted a late-night inspection of the ongoing Akbar Chowk flyover project to assess the progress. He expressed his satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized the need to protect the trees during the construction phase. The CM directed to work tirelessly and utilize all available resources to complete the project on time.

The successful completion of the project will significantly improve the daily movement of around 250,000 vehicles and provide convenience to the residents of the surrounding areas, he added.

During the briefing by Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, it was reported that 151 out of 153 flyover piles had been completed, with the remaining two in progress. Furthermore, eight pile caps had already been completed, and work on the U-turn was progressing rapidly.

Afterwards, CM Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, emphasizing that the health card scheme had not been terminated and reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing treatment for those in need.

He clarified that efforts were being made to prevent any misuse of the health card scheme, particularly mentioning that heart operations were never halted under the program. He highlighted that heart patients receive 100% free treatment in government hospitals and 70% free treatment in private hospitals through health cards.

The chief minister expressed his priority of completing ongoing projects on time and ensuring transparency in every aspect. He pointed out the remarkable progress achieved in development projects within a short period.

He acknowledged that there might be slight delays due to rainfall but assured that work on projects such as Shahdara continued even during the Eid holidays. The contractor was committed to his work and paid three times the labor to keep the construction ongoing.

