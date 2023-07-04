NIMIR Energy signs MoU with LONGi

LAHORE: NIMIR Energy, a leading renewable energy company, has taken a significant step towards resolving Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LONGi, a renowned global manufacturer of solar products.

This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize Pakistan’s energy landscape and provide sustainable solutions to address the pressing energy needs of the nation.

Under the terms of the MoU, NIMIR Energy and LONGi will work together to explore opportunities and synergies in solar energy projects and capacity building initiatives. The collaboration will leverage NIMIR Energy’s expertise in project development and LONGi’s cutting-edge solar technology to drive the adoption of renewable energy pan-Pakistan, pushing the government’s intent to promote solar.

