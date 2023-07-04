Brecorder Logo
Zindigi-powered by JS Bank bags award

Press Release Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, announced yet another achievement of being recognised as the Best Startup of the Year at the esteemed Pakistan Digital Award 2023.

This recognition comes as Zindigi continues to demonstrate commendable growth in its operations at a brisk pace, promising to make a significant impact in the industry in the near future

This notable accomplishment adds to Zindigi’s series of achievements within just one year of entering the market, building on their earlier success at the Pakistan Technology Excellence Award 2022.

Receiving the Best Startup of the Year award at the Pakistan Digital Award is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire Zindigi team,” said Noman Azhar, Chief Officer at Zindigi.

“We remain committed to our mission of redefining the financial world for the digital generation in Pakistan. This award motivates us to continue our journey towards revolutionizing the industry and providing innovative financial solutions to our valued customers.”

“We are delighted to win as it reflects our wonderful team’s commitment and trust of millions of our customers base,” said Meena Munawar Khan, Zindigi’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

