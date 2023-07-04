Desecration of the holy Quran: JI submits resolution to Swedish Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Monday submitted a resolution to the Swedish Embassy in Islamabad, condemning the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden on June 28 which took place in front of Stockholm grand mosque under the protection of judiciary in the name of so-called “freedom of expression”.

The resolution which was submitted to the embassy by JI leaders along with a group of people who strongly protested against the desecration of the holy Quran in Stockholm, said the people of Pakistan condemn the desecration of the holy Quran in the strongest possible terms.

“We are shocked how the judicial system of a civilized and democratic country like Sweden can allow the unnecessary and unreasonable desire of a violent person which has hurt the sentiments of over one billion Muslims around the globe.

“We’ve gathered here to uphold the values of religious tolerance, respect, and peaceful coexistence while recognizing the importance of freedom of religion as a fundamental human right,” it added.

This resolution aims to convey our collective outrage and demand a thorough investigation and justice into the incident, as well as a commitment to preventing such acts in the future in Sweden.

Through the resolution, the JI also demanded the Swedish Embassy to ask the Swedish government to facilitate and participate in interfaith dialogues and initiatives that promote harmony, mutual respect, and coexistence among diverse religious communities in Sweden.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023