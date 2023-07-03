AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (11.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (12.79%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (16.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.85%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (9.9%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:23pm

LONDON: World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1 6-3 mauling of China’s Zhu Lin on Monday in a fine start to her quest for a first Grand Slam title on grass.

The 22-year-old Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London major.

Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of any effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday.

“I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job,” said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon. “I feel really good after Roland Garros (French Open). After Roland Garros I took some time to appreciate what happened.

“Last year it was my second Grand Slam (at the French Open) and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head.”

Zhu, ranked 34th in the world, earned a break point in the first game but Swiatek won 11 points in a row to sprint into a 3-0 lead.

Swiatek leads ‘Big Three’ into wide open Wimbledon

Another break put Swiatek, a renowned slider on clay and hard courts who has often struggled with her movement on grass, firmly in the driving seat.

Zhu saved two set points at 5-0 but Swiatek sealed the first set a game later with a powerful crosscourt forehand winner.

The pair traded breaks early in the second before Swiatek, who pulled out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday due to illness, earned a second one and was 4-3 up when play was interrupted due to rain.

It resumed after the roof on Court One was shut but Swiatek needed only seven minutes to win the two games she needed and sealed victory with a backhand winner.

French Open Grand Slam Wimbledon Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title quest

Lowest reading since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Record increase: KSE-100 gains 2,446 points as investors rejoice over IMF deal

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

PM Shehbaz condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian supply cuts for August

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Read more stories