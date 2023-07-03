Nawaz says challenge of rising inflation to be overcome

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PML-N will end inflation on a priority basis.

The former prime minister held an important meeting with a Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai.

PML-N’s UAE chapter president Ghulam Mustafa Mughal led the delegation. On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Nawaz greeted the PML-N leaders.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s chief organiser, and Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, the leader of the party’s Gulf chapter, were also present.

MPA Azad Ali Tabasim, Ghous Qadri, Abdul Waheed Pal, Abu Bakr Afandi, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar and Iftikhar Butt were also included in the delegation.

The PML-N leader was briefed about the high morale of the party workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE.

During the meeting, the delegation inquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif, while PML-N delegation also met PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai from London to spend Eid days with his family members including Maryam Nawaz who reached there from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz discussed the strategy of the upcoming elections with the delegation.

Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N will quickly overcome the problems of Pakistan. He said that he saluted his party workers who were facing difficult situations.

Sources divulged that the former prime minister will hold further key meetings. The discussions will include consultations aimed at strengthening country’s economic system.