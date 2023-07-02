Brecorder Logo
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

AFP Published July 2, 2023

KYIV: Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid "fierce fighting", Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister said on Sunday.

"Fierce fighting is going on everywhere," Ganna Maliar wrote on social media, adding: "The situation is quite complicated.

"The enemy is advancing in Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman sectors. The enemy is also moving forward in the Svatove sector," she said.

Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief

Maliar said Ukrainian troops were advancing with "partial success" on the southern flank of Bakhmut, as well as near Berdyansk and Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

In the south, she said Ukrainian forces faced "intense enemy resistance, remote mining, deploying of reserves" and were only advancing "gradually".

"They are persistently and unceasingly creating conditions for as fast an advance as possible," she said.

