Jul 02, 2023
World

French mayor says rioters rammed car into his house

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2023 12:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CRÉTEIL, FRANCE: Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters “rammed a car” into his home before “setting a fire” while his family slept.

“Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace,” wrote the mayor of the town of L’Hay-les-Roses.

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719

The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy trying to flee a traffic stop.

“My wife and one of my children were injured,” said Jeanbrun.

“It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice.”

