AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court declared that designated parks and green areas must not be allowed to be converted for exclusive private use and/ or private profit.

The judgment authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa said every designated park/ green area must be preserved; these areas may also be for the use and/ or benefit of the public.

“Designated parks and green areas must not be allowed to be converted for exclusive private use and/ or private profit,” it added. The petitioner, who acted in the public interest, alleged in his petitioner that the National Police Foundation had illegally allotted another plot to its Managing Director (MD), who already had been allotted a plot.

Historical sites in Lahore: DG WCLA & CCPO discuss provision of security

The petitioner also alleged that the second plot allotted to MD was designated as a park/ green area in the layout plan of the Foundation.

He inter alia had prayed the apex court to direct the Foundation not to convert and allot green areas, parks and other public places to anyone.

‘The Constitution guarantees dignity of man and also right to life under Article 9 and if both are read together, question will arise whether a person can be said to have dignity of man if his right to life is below bare necessity like without proper food, clothing, shelter, education, health care, clean atmosphere and unpolluted environment.’

A clean atmosphere and unpolluted environment undoubtedly includes availability of parks and open spaces for recreation. The right to use the Park with all amenities… involves enjoyment of life which is covered by the word life employed in Article 9 of the Constitution,’ held by a five-Member Bench of this Court.

In addition, when land secured for a park or designated as green or open area is illegally converted and then unlawfully transferred to private use the people are deprived of their common or collective use of such land which violates Article 24 of the Constitution.

The Court turned down the judgment of the single judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC). The Chief Justice of the IHC had dismissed the petition on the ground that since the Foundation was a private trust, a writ cannot be issued against it. The petitioner then filed an appeal against the High Court order under Article 185(3) of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa National Police Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Pak-American female politician attacked outside prayer hall

Kenya in shock as road crash toll hits 52

Top international envoy to Bosnia annuls controversial laws

Read more stories